John L. Measley



John L. Measley, March 11, 1925 - July 27, 2020. John Leslie Measley, loving husband, father and part time cowboy passed away quietly after 2 days in bed this past Monday at the age of 95.



He was born in Hammonton, NJ on a blueberry farm in 1925, the youngest of 4 children. At the age of 17, and with his mother's help, he joined the Navy to fight in WWII. He served on a destroyer and occasionally merchant marine vessels. One of his favorite memories was his trip by freight train from California, where he was discharged, back to the east coast.



After returning from the war, he married Arlene Virginia Drake, his wife of 69 years. It was at this time that he got a job with NJ Weights & Measures. This particular year, and this year only, new hires were trained with State Trooper hires. He passed the training and subsequently never received a motor vehicle violation. Go figure. A year and a half later, he enrolled at West Chester College in Pennsylvania where he was a member of the wrestling team. While at college, his summers were spent working construction in Princeton. Had he not pursued a teaching career, construction would have been his passion.



Following graduation from West Chester, John worked briefly as a physical education teacher in Hightstown before moving to Fair Haven to teach and complete his Masters degree from Rutgers University. The extended family had lived in Rumson since 1910 and he had spent many summers with his aunts and uncles at the shore. When he was hired to teach health & physical education in Fair Haven, he taught 1st thru 8th grades in both Knollwood & Willow Street schools. By the time he retired, it required multiple teachers to do the same task. Appreciated most by his students was his equal treatment of each one. He was blessed by having multiple generations of students from the same families.



Among other aspects of his life, his Christian faith sustained him. He attended First Baptist Church in Red Bank for most of his adult life. He served for many years on the Juvenile Board in Fair Haven, was a social member of the Fair Haven Fire Dept., and was a member and president of the Lions Club.



He is survived by his son Jay Measley and wife Patricia, his daughters Bonnie and husband Andy Russo and Gail and husband Doug Walters. Also his grandchildren John Morris, Robert Morris, Lisa Bingham, Holly Bingham, Charles Measley, and Anne Measley. Also his great-grandchildren Cameron Morris and Logan Morris as well as many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Saturday, August 1st from 10 am to noon, with a service at noon, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building immediately thereafter. Burial will be Monday, August 3rd at 11 am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton, NJ.









