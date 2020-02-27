|
|
John Lamprakos
Toms River - John Lamprakos of Toms River NJ passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Rose Garden Nursing Home.
John was raised in Perth Amboy NJ. John was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School and a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
John proudly served for the US Air Force, he worked the majority of his life at Varityper in East Hanover NJ as a type setter. During his years at Varityper he was on a bowlng league with his co-workers.
John was a movie buff and an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers.
Son of the late Evangelos and Elizabeth Michalakos Lamprakos, husband of the late Kathryn Ann Lamprakos and brother of the late William and Peter Lamprakos. John is survived by his daughter Lisa Thorpe and her husband Ronald Thorpe, his 3 neices Diane Kluxen, her husband John, Jayne Monticello and her husband Joe, Michelle Lamprakos and her husband Steven, his nephew James Lamprakos and his husband Brian.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 2:30pm - 5:30pm with a funeral service to be offered at 5:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. Committal will be private
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills NJ 08015 www.deborahfoundation.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020