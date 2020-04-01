|
John Lavance
Brick - John Wesley Lavance, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was the husband of Janice (Mitchell) Lavance. They shared 61 years of marriage together. Born in Spring Lake, NJ, he was the son of Everett and Josephine (Spalton) Lavance. He attended Manasquan High School and worked at Megill's Auto. He was hired by the J.F. Kiely Construction Company where he worked his way up from Utility Man to Operating Engineer and retired after 43 years. Retirement didn't last very long and he took a job at Hi-Way Oil Service delivering auto parts. They day before he passed, he asked his Doctor when he could be discharged because he had to go back to work. John excelled in operating heavy equipment. In 1994, while working on a job in Burlington county, he and his coworkers witnessed an accident where a police officer became trapped in her car. Without regard for their own safety the crew hooked up his backhoe and he lifted the vehicle enough that she could be removed. He received an award for his action to save the police officer. John loved auto racing and spent many Saturday nights at Wall Stadium sitting with Janice in the stands or working in the pits on one of the gates. His favorite vacations were the trips to Daytona with the Burds. He especially enjoyed watching his niece Jaclyn play soccer and sitting in the stands with Sue, Chuck and the rest of the soccer club. Except when Chuck got him thrown off the field. He is survived by his wife, Janice Lavance; son, John N. Lavance; and many nieces and nephews from the Lavance and Mitchell families. Due to the current national emergency the funeral service will be limited to the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the . Please visit our Book of Memories through the website to leave online condolences to the family by visiting www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2020