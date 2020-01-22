|
|
John Lee Dvorschak
John Lee Dvorschak, 74, passed on January 16, 2020. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
Born in Alabama, John served in the US Army, stationed in Vietnam before returning to New Jersey to live and raise his family. He owned and operated Dvorschak Wood Flooring for over 30 years. Later in life he attended college earning his AA degree. John served his community as a Scout Master and was active in school wrestling programs. In his retirement years John enjoyed traveling and spending time with the family he loved, friends he cherished and his loyal dogs.
John's focus in life was the pride he took in his family and all of their wonderful accomplishments. John's 3 grandchildren were the "apple of his eye".
An online memorial is available at Legacy.com. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2 -4 pm, O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Road, Wall, 07719. The family has requested no flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020