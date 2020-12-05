John "Johnny" Leonard



Neptune City - John "Johnny" Leonard, 59, of Neptune City, NJ died unexpectedly on December 4, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 Virus. His loss was completely unexpected, and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.



John was born on November 20, 1961 to John and Grace McCue Leonard in Long Branch, NJ. John attended Long Branch High School graduating in 1982. After graduating high school, John began working at ARC of Monmouth Work Opportunity Center in Long Branch and retired in 2007 after 25 years of dedicated service. After retirement he attended the ARC Achievement Program in Eatontown for several years.



Anyone who knew Johnny knew that he was a kind, loving, warm person who always had a hug, a kiss, or a smile to greet you with.He had an immense passion for the Christmas Season and was always playing Christmas music on his record player and listening to it year around. Johns family and friends will miss him more than words can ever say.



John was predeceased by his parents, John and Grace McCue Leonard and his Stepmother Joan Boa Leonard. He is survived by his siblings Patricia Bovie-husband Richard of Elizabeth City, NC; Teresa Leonard Gilham of Centerville, Mass; William Leonard-wife Faith of Colorado Springs, Col; and Peter Leonard of Little Silver, NJ; MartyBoa-wife Kerry of Shrewsbury, NJ.,and several nieces and nephews.



The Leonard-Bovie family is grateful for the care Johnny received while a resident of Coral Harbor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Neptune City. Their care and concern for Johns well-being was exemplaryand will never be fully realized.



Visitation will be at the Hoffman Funeral Home 415 Broadway Long Branch, NJ on Tuesday, December 8th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a Mass of Catholic Burial 1:30pm at Holy Trinity R.C. Church 408 Prospect Street Long Branch, NJ. There will be no gravesite services.



In lieu of flowers please make contributions in memory of John Leonard to the ARC of Monmouth 1158 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712



There will be an internment service in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport, NJ at a later date. Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch is entrusted with his arrangements.









