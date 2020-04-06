Services
John Lincoln Gray Obituary
John Lincoln Gray

Wall Township - John Lincoln Gray of Wall Township, died on April 5th 2020, at Care One in Wall.

He embraced the beauty of nature and held a genuine love of all creatures great and small.

John experienced the greatest gift of a loving family. It was a wonderful life!

He was a life member of The National Rifle Association and a Charter Founder of the NRA Second Amendment Task Force.

Surviving are Lois his wife of 60 years, Daughter Sharon and husband James Gaul, Daughter Marge Ascari, Son John and wife Catherine. As well as 6 grandchildren, Kristin and husband Brenden Bernhard, Kevin and Daniel Gaul, Marcus Ascari, Caitlyn and John Gray, and great granddaughter Paige Bernhard.

At John's request, there will be an immediate cremation and no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at or s Project at

Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020
