John Liparulo
Toms River - John Liparulo, 66 of Toms River passed away at Monmouth Medical Center South, Lakewood on Wednesday April 10, 2019 with his family by his side. John was born and raised in Newark, NJ and was a graduate of Vailsburg High School, Newark. John became a truck driver working for New Jersey Tobacco and Golden Capitol Distributors. He had also worked for various pizzerias in Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant making pizzas, which he thoroughly enjoyed. John was an avid WWE fan and loved his dog Diamon.
John was predeceased by his parents Michele "Michael" and Lucy Liparulo as well as a brother Antonio "Tony" Liparulo. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Kim Liparulo of Toms River. John is also survived by his children Janelle Vanderbilt and Saige Liparulo; a granddaughter Vivian and a sister and brother-in-law Michele and Jeff Domenick of Wall.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics 1133 19th Street NW Washington DC 20036. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019