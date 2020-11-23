John "Jack" Lockwood
Millstone - John W. Lockwood, lll, 67, Millstone Township passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife by his side after a courageous two-year battle with Sarcoma.
Born October 7, 1953 in Matawan, New Jersey, 'Jack" graduated from Matawan High School in 1971 and resided there until moving to Millstone in 1998.
While still in high school he had already begun working in the construction business learning to frame houses. By the time he was 25 years old, he had formed his own framing company and then a couple of years later, began a custom home building company, Showcase Builders. Jack's beautiful work can be seen in the many Victorian homes that grace the streets of Matawan.
He married Kathleen McCawley in 1988 and they celebrated their 32d wedding anniversary this October. ln 1998, he and Kathy moved to Millstone Township and had the opportunity to buy property on Chamberlain Pond in Jenningsville, Pennsylvania, to be their vacation home. lt was just a 750 square foot cabin but Jack built it into a 2700 square foot family "compound." Many good times were spent there partying, fishing with family and friends. His 4th of July fireworks display became well-known as the entire town would come out to the property to celebrate.
He was a skillful furniture maker and loved woodworking. Upon retiring from the building business, Jack was able to focus on his life-long hobbies of collecting stamps and coins, antiques, and sports cards. He was able to indulge this passion for collecting by amassing a large inventory and was recognized as an authority on the value of all kinds of sports and non-sports trading cards. For many years, for two weeks in August, Jack was happiest in Yakatat, Alaska fishing for salmon with his buddies. The stories of their adventures are legendary and upon setting out each year for this trip, he would always say "I'm going on the trip of a lifetime".
When undergoing radiation treatments at the Laurie Proton Radiation Center in New Brunswick Jack was moved by the plight of his fellow patients and he and Kathy undertook a project to gift each patient with a warm, comfortable robe to wear while seeking treatment to make their journey somewhat more tolerable. They called this project "Robes for Radiation" and have continued to supply these robes to new patients at the Center. lt was Jack's desire that Kathy continue with this project.
He is predeceased by his parents, John W Lockwood, Jr. and Claire Lockwood (Griffiths). Jack is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathleen McCawley Lockwood; a son, John W. Lockwood, lV, Old Bridge Township; a daughter, Sarah M. Lockwood, Egg Harbor Township; his sister Leslie Williams (Ken) Sayre, Pennsylvania; Linda Krafft (Ken), Mooresville, North Carolina; and Louise Smith, Plumsted Township; brothers and sister in law, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers. donations to the "Robes for Radiation" project would be lovingly appreciated. "For those who would like to make a donation, please reach out to Kathleen at KathyL@1sttitlecj.com
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ.
Mass on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 91 Stillhouse Road, Millstone, NJ 08510
Burial followed at Old Tennent Cemetery, 454 Tennent Road, Englishtown, NJ 07726
