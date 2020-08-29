John M. Conover



Waretown - John M. Conover, "Styler," passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was 68. Born in South Amboy, John grew up in Cliffwood Beach. Following in his father's footsteps, he served as a volunteer firefighter in Lawrence Harbor. In 1978, he moved to Waretown where he raised his family.



John was a welder by trade and a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 9. He was a deacon at Barnegat Bay Assembly of God for many years. His hands-on faith in God was unwavering. John was at home in church whether he was vacuuming rugs, weeding flower beds, or running monthly church dinners. In service, he loved the old hymns and sang with gusto. His generous and kind spirit was known to all. He often was seen in Wawa spontaneously buying servicemen their coffee and breakfast.



John lit up a room when he walked in. He was a funny guy who could capture your attention with an engaging story or a couple of spot-on impressions. John was a '50's and '60's TV show aficionado, he could name most of the B actors on any show, and could run categories on his favorite, Jeopardy.



John's interests were varied and plentiful. He was a life-long learner, often taking local classes that ranged from baking to radio announcing. He was a voracious reader, especially biographies. And he loved reading his newspaper on the beach at Harvey Cedars.



John was predeceased by his parents, John H. Conover and Frances Mallon Conover, his half-brother James Conover, and his sister, Libby Ann Flynn.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara (nee Bruce), his son Daniel James Conover (Gretchen) of Hawaii Kai, HI, his daughter Dawn Marie Velarde (Andrew) of Vienna, VA, her twin Douglas Bruce Conover (Nicole) of Kaneohe, HI, and his four grandchildren - James, Lucy, Judy, and Nadya.



A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2nd from 5 - 8 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Seaside Heights Animal Welfare Organization, PO Box 125, Seaside Heights NJ, 08751.









