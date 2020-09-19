1/
John M. Cox
John M. Cox

Wall Township - John M. Cox, 83, of Wall Township passed away peacefully on September 19 at Care One in Wall. John worked as a union carpenter at Local 2250 of Red Bank. He retired as the road supervisor for Hall Building Corporation. He was a member of the Wall United Methodist Church. He was an avid reader.. John loved going to the beach in Spring Lake with his wife Shirley. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his best friend and playing partner Tom. He was a diehard Jet's fan. He proudly served his country as a Seebee in the US Navy where he was stationed in Puerto Rico. John was a founding father of the Wall Soccer Club where he was past president and coached travel soccer. He also coached Youth basketball in Wall Township. John was born in Neptune and was a lifelong resident of Wall Township.

John is predeceased by his wife Shirley Polhemus Cox, his son John J. Cox and his parents John P. and Elizabeth Cox. He is survived by his son Michael Paul Cox of Jacksonville, Florida, Ronald H. Cox and his wife Nancy of Brick Township, Thomas W. Cox and his wife Cathi of Belmar, his brother Glen and his wife Ann Cox of Pennsylvania, his sister Judith Bloodgood of Manchester, his grandchildren Melissa Cox, Shelby and Ronald Cox, Thomas B. Cox, Kevin R. Cox and Liam C. Cox.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22 from 4 - 7 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, NJ.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 23 at 10 am at the funeral home. Comital will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the Wall United Methodist Church, 2414 Old Mill Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762 would be greatly appreciated.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
SEP
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
