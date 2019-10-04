|
|
John "Jack" M. Deane
Jackson Twp. - John "Jack" M. Deane, 84, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ. He was born in Cranford, NJ and resided there until settling in Jackson Twp., 56 years ago.
Jack was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War (Cold War), earning the rank of Airman 2nd Class, and receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal (Germany).
He was employed as a Service Station Manager for B&J Petroleum, Ridgefield, NJ, prior to his retirement.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Michael & Eleanor Deane; his wife of 55 years, Waltraud "Traudy" Deane in 2014; his brother, Hugh Deane; his sisters, Anna Kolojeski, and Catherine Schultz; his sister-in -law, Mary Deane; and by his brothers-in-law, Frank Kolojeski and Kenneth Curtis. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Durkin and her husband, Kevin of Toms River, NJ; his sons, William Deane and his wife, Ellen of Langhorne, PA, John M. Deane, Jr., of Jackson Twp., and Leon Deane and his wife, Theresa of Hillsborough, NJ; his grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin, Margery, Thomas, and Jenna; his brother, Michael Deane and his wife, Barbara of New Smyrna Beach, FL; his sister, Patricia Curtis of Cranford, NJ; and by his brother-in-law, Leo Schultz of Cranford, NJ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 1-5 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the funeral home. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Dr., Lakewood, NJ 08701. If so desired, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019