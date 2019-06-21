|
|
John M. Greco
Lanoka Harbor - John M. Greco, 86, of Lanoka Harbor, formerly a 71 year resident of Holmdel, passed away Tuesday June, 18th.
He was born in Holmdel to the late Joseph and Marianna (nee:Semeraro) where he resided and raised his family.
John was the prior part owner of Greco Farms and The Holmdel Farm Market.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Lillian in 2001, sisters Jennie Luccarelli and Dolores Dombrowski, brother, Daniel Greco and son in law Daniel Hemhauser.
John is survived by his loving daughters; MaryAnn Hemhauser and Melissa and her husband Rodney Erdo, sisters; Frances Sabia, Grace Sannelli, Mary Arnella, Carmena Van Leer and Sylvia Rago.
Also surviving are his dear grandchildren Danielle Hemhauser Thibault, Michelle Hemhauser, and Lily Anne Erdo and two greatgrandchildren.
A Celebration of his life will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm Sunday, June 23rd at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave Red Bank, NJ with a funeral home service following Monday, June 24th at 10:00 am and interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Chapel Hill Rd Middletown, NJ
Please visit John's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 21, 2019