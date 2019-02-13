Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Oakhurst - John M. Koch, 68, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

He was born in Neptune and lived in Wanamassa before moving to Oakhurst in 1981.

He worked at Nestle in Freehold for 46 years before retiring 2 years ago. John was a treasure hunter and loved metal detecting.

He was predeceased by his parents, Xaver and Frances Koch and his brother, Richard Koch.

Surviving are his wife, Esther; daughter, Gina Koch and Gary Shamblin; grandson, Tanner John Koch-Shamblin; siblings, William Koch and Robert and Patricia Koch and Betsy and Jim Rice and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 & 7-9 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019
