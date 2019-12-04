|
John M. Nadel
New York City - John M. Nadel, 51, of New York City, NY, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at home. Born at Fort Monmouth, he was raised in Belford, where he graduated from Middletown High School North.
Mr. Nadel graduated from Villanova University with High Honors, and was academically in the top 1% in the nation. He received his master's degree from Monmouth University. He began his career at Prudential Insurance Company in Newark and was employed by other financial institutions as Managing Director, most recently for United Bank of Scotland. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the game of baseball, both playing and watching. He also enjoyed reading and cherished his family, especially his sons. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
Surviving are his sons Kevin and Matthew Nadel both of Fairfield; his parents Harvey and Linda Nadel of Belford; his brother Jason Nadel and his wife Julia of Fort Myers, FL; three nephews Christopher Salgado, and Kyle and Dylan Nadel; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-5 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 4 pm. Entombment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019