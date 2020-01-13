|
|
John M. "Jack" Stacey, Sr.
Freehold - John M. "Jack" Stacey Sr., 65, of Freehold died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 his home.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Walter Stacey and three brothers Richard, Walter and David Stacey.
He will be dearly missed by his children, John M. Stacey Jr., Kristan Santiago ( Joshua) and Michael Stacey (Angela).
Jack is also survived by his sister, Eileen Stacey Appelrouth ( Mitchell); four grandchildren, Ryan, Allison, Daniel and Greyson; a niece, Janice Dec (John); four nephews David Patton (Gay), Walter Stacey (Erica), Richard Stacey (Taryn), and Michael Stacey (Jodi).
Jack cared more for others than himself. He was the most compassionate, funniest and loving man. We will miss all that was Jack, his sunrise pictures, his "Dad" jokes, his faithful devotion to the Mets and his boundless love of family and friends. He taught us how to live one day at a time, accepting life on life's terms. Even during the toughest times of his illness, he believed that his life was perfect and that he was living happily ever after.
A celebration of his life will be held on January 25th. Location and time will be determined.
Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020