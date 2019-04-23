|
John MacDonald
Sea Girt - John MacDonald, 61 of Wall, passed away suddenly on April 19, 2019. Born in Irvington, John went to Rider University and afterwards worked for the Stafford Township Police Department for 9 years. He then moved on to work for the Police Training Commission for 3 years as a drill Sergeant. For the past 20 years, John owned and operated AutoDent, a mobile repair shop and worked for many different car dealerships. He was also a member of Harley Owners Group (HOG Chapter) at Ocean County. Johnny loved to be with his family, go to basketball games, ride his Harley and was always bringing fun wherever he went.
While John was a professional success, he was most proud of beloved wife and family. He was a devoted brother, uncle and friend, but most of all a dedicated husband and step-father. His life was changed for the best when he met and married his cherished wife Sue, and he welcomed her children pure and fully into his heart. While their story was far too short, their love will live on forever. He will be dearly missed.
John leaves his wife Susan and her children Tony, Stella and Jude; his brother Billy & wife Myrna of Oregon; sister Mag Cassel & husband Skip of Moorestown; sister Patty DeGregorio & husband Tony of Manahawkin; brother Tommy of Nashville; His cousins Annette Kavanagh, Mary Linda Snyder and Karen Cunningham and his special nieces and nephews, as well as grand nieces and nephews. The Mac Donald Family is very close knit family who will miss him dearly, as well as his countless friends.
Viewing at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, on Wednesday from 3-7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, on Thursday at 10am. (Please meet directly at the church.)
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Smart Home Program. https://www.crowdrise.com/donate/project/t2tsmarthome/tunnel2towers4/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019