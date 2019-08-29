Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
John Malcolm Obituary
John Malcolm

Freehold Township - John Malcolm, 73, of Freehold Township, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Bayonne, John spent most of his early years growing up in Jersey City and spent the last 25 years living in group homes in Freehold. An avid sports fan, John's favorite teams were the Yankees and Giants. Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris were his favorite players. He also enjoyed watching westerns on television and the music of the 1950s. John's favorite place to eat was Jersey Freeze where he enjoyed their cheeseburgers and ice cream.

John was predeceased by his parents Donald and Cora Southwick Malcolm; and his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sherry. He is survived by his brother Kenny, brother and sister-in-law Gerry and Sara; and nieces and nephews, Brenda, Andre, Mark, Danielle, Jaime, Brian, Kevin and Clare.

Viewing hours will Friday from 6 pm until 8 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 10 am at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. The funeral service will be held Saturday 10 am at the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers who provided John with so much love and care over the years. All your support truly enriched his life!
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019
