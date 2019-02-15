|
|
John Mannato
Beachwood - John "Pops" Mannato, 76, of Beachwood, NJ passed away on Tuesday, February 12 at Community Medical Center surrounded by his family. John was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. An Army veteran, he moved to Beachwood, NJ in 1974 with his new wife and young family. John was retired for many years, spending his leisure time doing his favorite things. Pa, as he was called by his grandsons, never missed any of the boys' games from young children all the way through high school. "Pops", as he was affectionately known in the football community, was the equipment manager for the Toms River South Raiders Pop Warner football club, a passion that continued long after his grandsons grew up. John also enjoyed visiting his favorite place, Atlantic City, where he would go with his daughters to gamble, eat or just people watch. John is survived by his three loving daughters, Shannan, Jennifer and her husband Richard King, and Johnette and her husband Frederick Rossi; his four cherished grandsons Robert, Anthony, Francis and Bryer; his two sisters and brother and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother. Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, February 16 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River NJ, 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 15, 2019