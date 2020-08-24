1/1
John Michael Dillon
John Michael Dillon

Toms River - John M. Dillon, 62, of Toms River passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he moved to Ortley Beach with his young family before ultimately settling down in Toms River. He did not die of COVID-19.

He met and began dating his future wife, Kathie at the age 15. John was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was a diehard New York Football Giants and Yankees fan and enjoyed arguing very loudly about his teams. His work ethic was a marvel to all that knew him. He also enjoyed fishing and busting the chops of his children but most of all, he enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. He was predeceased by parents John and Margaret; his brother Thomas; and his sister Barbara.

John is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathie; his children, Mandy, John, Christopher, Amy, and Blaine; his grandchildren, Kylie, Coral, Jordan, Riley, Christopher, Dillon, Clark, and coming soon, Wade; his brother Joseph and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 9:30am in the funeral home before leaving to celebrate an 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
