John Michael O'Keefe, Jr.



Lincroft - John Michael O'Keefe, Jr., 69, of Lincroft, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Jack moved to Keansburg at the age of eight and graduated from Middletown High School in 1968. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served two tours aboard the USS Benewah and USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War. Jack was later awarded the Distinguished Service Medal. Jack married Colleen Keelen O'Keefe on June 7, 1975, in Holmdel. He worked as a Longshoreman for ILA Local 1233 in Newark until retirement.



Jack was a patriotic American citizen and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 12, the Elks Lodge #233, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4303, the American Legion #168, the National Rifle Association of America and the NJ State Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs.



Jack enjoyed coin and baseball card collecting, the occasional ride on his Harley on the open road, and hunting until his final days. His love for sports included playing and coaching softball, watching college and high school football, and attending his grandkids' games.



Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Colleen O'Keefe of Lincroft; his three daughters, Shanley O'Keefe Walker and her husband Michael of Rumson, Kyle O'Keefe Donofrio and her husband PJ of Long Branch, and Patricia O'Keefe and her husband Braden Barr of Newport Beach, CA; his seven grandchildren, Lily, Mickey, Molly, Kelly, Norah, Evie, and Brady; his sister, Maureen Julian of West Palm Beach, FL; his brother, Michael O'Keefe and his wife Norma of Wall; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A private visitation for family and close friends will be held on Monday, June 15th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Visitations are limited to 25 persons at a time and masks are required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16th. Burial will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store