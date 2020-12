John "Jack" MillarToms RIver - John " Jack" Millar, 89, of Toms River passed away on December 1,2020. Born in Bronx, NY, he resided and raised his family in Toms River.He worked at Ard Appraisals in Brick before retiring. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and enjoyed his time volunteering at their food pantry. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4969. He was also a longtime NY Giants fan.He was predeceased by his beloved wife Paula. He is survived by his 8 children, Barbara Colborne-Wade and husband John, Karen Kirschenman and husband Karl, Debra Pavao, John Millar and wife Leila, Linda Millar, Donna Millar, Cheryl Curtis and husband Tony and Tara Millar; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.A memorial visitation will be held at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37W, Toms River on December 6th from 3pm-6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church on December 7th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital