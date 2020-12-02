John "Jack" Millar
Toms RIver - John " Jack" Millar, 89, of Toms River passed away on December 1,2020. Born in Bronx, NY, he resided and raised his family in Toms River.
He worked at Ard Appraisals in Brick before retiring. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and enjoyed his time volunteering at their food pantry. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4969. He was also a longtime NY Giants fan.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Paula. He is survived by his 8 children, Barbara Colborne-Wade and husband John, Karen Kirschenman and husband Karl, Debra Pavao, John Millar and wife Leila, Linda Millar, Donna Millar, Cheryl Curtis and husband Tony and Tara Millar; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37W, Toms River on December 6th from 3pm-6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church on December 7th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.