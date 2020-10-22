John "Jack" Moakler



John "Jack" Moakler passed away on February 15, 2020 in Hospice of the Valley, Tempe, AZ. Jack was born in the Bronx, NY on January 4, 1944. He grew up in Bergenfield, NJ and graduated from Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell, NJ class of 1962. Jack was also a graduate of Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ . He had a Masters in Education and a Masters in Psychology from Arizona University. Jack served his country from 1966-1972 in the Marine Corp Reserves. Jack was a substance abuse and addiction counsellor for many years in the Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa area.



He is survived by his twin brother Bill, New York and Brick, NJ, brother Thomas Moakler and his wife Barbara of Houlton, ME, and sister Gail Cowser of New Milford, CT. Jack is also survived by nieces Irene Hopkins, Beth Day and husband Chris, Erin Mandracchia and husband John. Also nephews Arthur Davis and wife Leanne Bard, William Moakler and Thomas Moakler II. Jack is also survived by long time friend Deborah Jackson and her son Caleb Jackson. Rest in peace dear brother; we will love you forever.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, at St. James Church at 11:00 , Basking Ridge, NJ with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery also in Basking Ridge, NJ. Covid-19 rules apply.



Bowers Funeral Home of Houlton, Maine was in charge of original arrangements.



