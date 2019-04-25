|
|
John Morgan
Barnegat - John Morgan, 83, of Barnegat passed April 22, 2019 at home. A US Army Veteran, he was a member of the Elks and the Knights of Columbus Council 3826.
Predeceased by two sons, Christopher and Kevin Morgan, he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances Morgan; four sons, David, John, Daniel and wife Shaun and Steven Morgan; seven grandchildren, John, Kristin, Madison, Rachel, Elise, Kaitlyn and Tucker; his sister, Eleanor McNiven.
Viewing Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Mass Saturday 12:30 PM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019