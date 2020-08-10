John "Jack" N. Affuso
Whiting - John (Jack) N. Affuso, 82, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on July 23rd after a brief illness. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, raised in North Bergen, NJ and was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School. Jack spent his career in public service, first serving as a Combat Engineer with the US Army, then serving ten years as a Police Officer with the North Bergen Police Department and then as a Firefighter with the North Bergen Fire Department (now the North Hudson Regional Fire Department), retiring in 1987. He was a long time member of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 1387.
In 1985, Jack and his family moved to Forked River, and in 2009 he and his wife Barbara moved to Whiting. He loved his family and many friends. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his favorite canine companion Sammie, and was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants.
He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Barbara (Heck) of Whiting; his son John N. Affuso, Jr. of Boston, MA; his daughter Janine Duffy and her husband Robert Duffy of Forked River; his brother Nicholas Affuso and his wife Paulette of Lawrenceville, PA; his granddaughter Alyssa Duffy; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Ida Affuso, and his brother George Affuso.
A private memorial service was held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or www.vnahg.org
. Please specify that you would like your gift directed to hospice care.