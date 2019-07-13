|
John N. Loutraris
Toms River - John N. Loutraris, 76 years old, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home in Toms River. Born in Bethlehem, PA. John was a Toll Collector for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. After graduating from Asbury Park High School in 1962 John joined the Army Reserves and served his country while also serving his community as a member of the Asbury Park and Allenhurst Police Force. In 1970 John married the love of his life Judith Longo of Howell in Asbury Park. They had two sons John Jr. born in 1971 and Joseph born in 1976. At this time, John embarked on a successful career in car sales until 1989 at which time he joined the New Jersey Turn Pike Authority, where he retired in 2004. John's biggest joy in life was his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking for others, watching the Yankees with Judy, telling jokes, gardening, and attempting to steal food from his grandchildren's plates. He was "strong like a bull" but "gentle like a teddy bear." Surviving are his wife Judith; Sons John Jr., Joseph and his wife Kristi; and 4 grandchildren Emily, Sierra, Jordan and Gavin. Visiting will be Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A funeral service will be held Monday 11:00 AM at Osbornville Baptist Church, Brick. Arrive at the funeral home 10:00 AM. Burial will follow to Osbornville Baptist Cemetery. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019