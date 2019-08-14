|
John O'Brien
Toms River - John 'Sean' O'Brien, 91, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 10th. He courageously and valiantly battled cancer. Sean was born in Hacketstown, County Carlow, Ireland in 1928. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1948 and lived in the Bronx. He moved with his family to Teaneck New Jersey and retired in Toms River.
He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary O'Brien, Brothers, Patrick, Garrett and Michael, and sons Desmond and Michael.
Sean is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Annie 'Nancy' Walsh from Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland; sister, Mary Dempsey and brother Matthew of Ireland. He leaves behind his daughters, Mary O'Brien and her husband Gio; Colleen Farrington and her husband Jimmy; sons, John O'Brien and his wife Susan; Kevin O'Brien and his wife Melissa; daughters-in-law, Janice and Evelyn; six grandchildren ,5 step grandchildren and two great-granddaughters along with many nieces and nephews.
Sean worked for MABSTOA New York City Transit Authority for 41 years. His career began as a bus driver and retired as a Superintendent of Transportation. In 1986 Sean was named Honorary Emerald Society Irishman of the year. He was a member of the Bergen Irish and very active in the Irish Community instilling Irish pride into his children. Sean had a quick-witted sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. He was an avid baseball fan (Mets) and loved camping and traveling with his family in his famous Winnebago. Sean was a kind and loving husband, father, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 Saint Catherine Boulevard, Toms River New Jersey 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, with a burial following at St. Josephs Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in memory of John O'Brien to the VNA Hospice, 1433 Hooper Avenue, Toms River New Jersey 08753. For online condolences, please visit Sean's memorial page at www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019