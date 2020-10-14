John O. Kehs, Jr.
Brick - John O. Kehs, Jr. "Jack", 83 of Brick passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Jack was born and raised in Freehold Boro and had lived there along with his wife until 14 years ago. He was a graduate of Freehold Boro High School in 1954. After high school Jack worked as a mechanic for a local garage for a few years before starting his 50-year career with Ford Motor Dealerships. Jack retired in 2006 as a sales representative. He loved NASCAR and enjoyed attending any race he could, was a model train collector and enthusiast. Jack and his wife Nancy thoroughly enjoyed traveling across the country with their fifth wheel. They were members of the Carri-Lite Travel Club. Jack will be missed by his beloved cat Willie.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Nancy (nee Chansky) Kehs of Brick. He was predeceased by his parents J. Oliver Kehs and Anna Margaret (nee Peale) Kehs. Jack is also survived by his dearest friends Mary Lou and Tom Gravatt.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9 am-10:30 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a funeral service to begin at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
400 Morris Avenue Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834 or Jersey Shore Animal Center 185 Brick Blvd Brick, NJ 08723. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com