John P. Blahota
Barnegat - It is with heavy hearts we announce that John P. Blahota passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at Samaritan Hospice on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, John lived most of his life and raised a family in Old Bridge before moving to his current residence in Barnegat 17 years ago. John was a Design Engineer for Johnson & Johnson for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carolyn (Gaub) Blahota, daughter Michelle and husband Rob Mirabello, son Michael and wife Eva Blahota, granddaughters Courtney and Lindsay Mirabello and Cassandra and Alyssa Blahota, sister MaryLou Diecker, niece and nephew Suzanne and Andy Koegler.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in John's memory to one of the following, St Vincent De Paul Society at St Mary's Church at 747 W Bay Ave, Barnegat, NJ 08005 or the Popcorn Park Zoo at www.ahscares.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 16, 2019