Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
John P. Bonelli Jr. Obituary
John P. Bonelli Jr.

Little Egg Harbor - 53, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home. He was born in Toms River, N.J. residing in Waretown prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. He was Owner/Operator of Woodchucks Tree Service in Little Egg Harbor. John's hobbies included his Harley, fishing and cooking.

John was survived by his wife Carolyn, sons Cheyne, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., John P. Bonelli III, of Toms River, N.J., and Michael Lloyd, of Barnegat, N.J., mother Daisy Bonelli, of Toms River, N.J., mother-in-law Gerry Jacobson, of Barnegat, N.J., brother Jerry Bonelli (Mary Ellen), of Taylors S.C., sister Dawn LaGuardia (Jason), of Jackson, N.J., brother-in-law John (Patricia) Corbett, of Barnegat, N.J., 4 nieces, 4 nephews, and 2 great-nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1-3 PM, with a Service at 3 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 E. MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 21, 2019
