John P. Harkrader, Jr.
Wall Twp. - John P. (Pengilly) Harkrader Jr, of Wall Township, NJ died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home in the loving care of his daughters. Throughout his 85 years, John lived life to the fullest. He was an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, a faithful Lehigh University alumnus ('58) and an ever-present member of the Atlantic Club. John was a dedicated sailor with decades spent sailing with friends at the Manasquan River Yacht Club and lifelong ties to the Bay Head Yacht Club.
Born in East Orange NJ, John wintered in Rumson and summered in Bay Head. He attended Rumson Country Day School and The Lawrenceville School before earning his engineering degree at Lehigh University.
Following the death of his father, John operated Marine Safety Equipment Corporation of Farmingdale and Point Pleasant where he manufactured lifeboats, davits and winches. John was a powerful influence on the life boat industry. During the 1980s, John organized and served as the first President of the United States Marine Safety Association (USMSA), an organization that unified the industry and drove improvements to the US Coast Guard safety regulations. In 2009, John and 34 others were recognized for their 50 years of service by the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME).
John was a keen competitor and recorded many athletic accomplishments in his lifetime. To this day, he holds the 100-yard dash record at Lawrenceville. Many know him from running the boardwalk in Spring Lake where he trained for his numerous marathons. His sailing 'wins' were local, national and international and spanned more than 6 classes of boats. He cherished and was humbled by his receipt of the BBYRA O. G. Dale Memorial 'Sportsmanship' Award and by his induction in 2012 to the Barnegat Bay Sailing Hall of Fame.
John was an affable and endearing friend. His friendships were a blend of all ages as he welcomed, embraced and openly loved those that came into his life. In his own unique and wonderful way, John touched people. His devilish smile, warm laugh and sparkly blue eyes will be missed by many.
For those who knew John from his favorite athletic pursuits, rest comfortably knowing that he competed with cancer as he competed with you - courageously, relentlessly and always playfully. For with John, competing was living. Before the competition, during and after. Except with John, there was no 'before' as he was usually late for every event. For John, sharing afterward, especially over a beer, was when he was most alive and charming. He was charming and alive until his very last breath.
John is survived by his daughters, Deborah Patterson and her husband Bob, and Linda Powers and her husband, Don. John was a loving grandfather to Tyler, Katie and Meg Westrum and Lex and Heather Powers. John also held dear his extended family - Angie and Kennon Warner, James and Pearson Barlow and their families.
Covid robbed us of the ability to gather to celebrate this amazing man and his life. Rest assured, a party will be planned when it is safe for us to gather. Until then, say a prayer for John, gather your stories and look forward to a time when we can bring together the amazing group whose lives John has touched.
Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home of Point Pleasant Beach is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Abramson Cancer Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.