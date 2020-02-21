|
John P. Kelly Jr.
South Toms River - John P. Kelly Jr., 64, of South Toms River passed away on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Kelly was born in Orange and lived in Roselle for many years before settling to South Toms River. He was the owner and operator of K&K Building and Remodeling, LLC. of Toms River for over 20 years. He was a Volunteer Fireman for the Pinewald Pioneer Fire Company, Station 20 of Berkeley Township and held the position of Captain for some time. He was an avid cruiser and loved having his family along for the ride.
Mr. Kelly is predeceased by his parents John P. Kelly Sr. and Patricia Kelly, his brother Kevin Kelly and his granddaughter Tiffany. Surviving is his wife of 24 years Peggy Kelly; his five children John P. Kelly III and his wife Veronica, Glen E. Kelly, Corey A. Kelly and his wife Ana, Matthew Kelly and his fiancé Brittany and Gianna Kelly; his eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his five siblings Mary Kornak, Eileen Black, Michael Kelly and his wife Joyce, Christopher Kelly and his wife Geri and Timothy Kelly and his wife Sally; his sister-in-law Anna Kelly; and his many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:30am in the funeral home before leaving to celebrate an 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville.
In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory made to at would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020