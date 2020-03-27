|
John P. Kemp
Bayonne - John P. Kemp passed away peacefully with his loved ones close by, on Wednesday March 25, 2020, he was 92 years old.
John served his country proudly as a Victory Medal recipient during World War II and later worked as a bricklayer with Local Union #10 for almost 30 years before retiring.
John was pre-deceased by his parents Matthew & Nettie (nee: Redd) Kemp, his sister-in-law Dolores Kemp and his brother-in-law Lacy Preston and surviving John are his sister Jean Preston, his brother George Kemp and too many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews and close friends to be named here.
Due to the recent COVID-19 epidemic and quarantine, a private commital service and burial was conducted by the funeral home. A later Memorial Service and/or Mass will follow. In lieu of any flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to The American Red Cross' Coronavirus Relief Fund, through a link which can be found on John's obituary page at www.MigliaccioFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020