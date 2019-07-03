Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
John McLaughlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. "Jack" McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. "Jack" McLaughlin Obituary
John "Jack" P. McLaughlin

Ocean Twp. - John "Jack" P. McLaughlin age 90 of Ocean Twp. passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and grew up in in Bayonne then lived in Middletown and Allenhurst before moving to Ocean, NJ.

Jack was the owner and operator of Package Marketing Assoc. for 35 plus years.

He was also a member of Deal Golf and Country Club and Allenhurst Beach Club. Jack enjoyed Sailing and belonged to Monmouth Sailing Center.

He was a communicant and alter server at Saint Michaels Church, West End. He was an Army Veteran at the end of World War ll.

Jack was predeceased by his mother and father John and Catherine McLaughlin and his younger brother Edwin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Rita Shaughnessy McLaughlin, three son; John P. and wife Sue of Delray Beach, Fla., Mark and Carol Ann, and Mayor David J. and wife Mary both of Allenhurst. In addition to his children he had 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren

Visitation will be held Friday July 5, 2019. 4-7pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 10:30 am St Michaels Church West End. Interment to follow at St Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.

in lieu of flowers kindly donate to St Michaels Church, West End.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now