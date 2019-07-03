|
|
John "Jack" P. McLaughlin
Ocean Twp. - John "Jack" P. McLaughlin age 90 of Ocean Twp. passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and grew up in in Bayonne then lived in Middletown and Allenhurst before moving to Ocean, NJ.
Jack was the owner and operator of Package Marketing Assoc. for 35 plus years.
He was also a member of Deal Golf and Country Club and Allenhurst Beach Club. Jack enjoyed Sailing and belonged to Monmouth Sailing Center.
He was a communicant and alter server at Saint Michaels Church, West End. He was an Army Veteran at the end of World War ll.
Jack was predeceased by his mother and father John and Catherine McLaughlin and his younger brother Edwin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Rita Shaughnessy McLaughlin, three son; John P. and wife Sue of Delray Beach, Fla., Mark and Carol Ann, and Mayor David J. and wife Mary both of Allenhurst. In addition to his children he had 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren
Visitation will be held Friday July 5, 2019. 4-7pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 10:30 am St Michaels Church West End. Interment to follow at St Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
in lieu of flowers kindly donate to St Michaels Church, West End.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019