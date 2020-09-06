John P. Mulholland



John P. Mulholland, 58, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York, John was raised in Matawan/Aberdeen, New Jersey, before moving with his family to Freehold as a teen.



John was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, and earned a BA in Political Science from Lynchburg College (University of Lynchburg) in Virginia in 1984.



John earned a reputation as a knowledgeable leader in the self-storage industry, having spent most of his professional career in management, development and consultation with projects along the Eastern Seaboard and Southern United States.



Surviving are his wife, Kathy; children John (Kristy), Grace (Keith), Diane and Susan (Nick); mother Jane; siblings Mary (Matt), Jim, Kathy, Robert (Elizabeth) and Denise; plus many wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to favorite charities serving families and children, in honor of John's devotion to his own.









