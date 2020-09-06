1/
John P. Mulholland
John P. Mulholland

John P. Mulholland, 58, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York, John was raised in Matawan/Aberdeen, New Jersey, before moving with his family to Freehold as a teen.

John was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, and earned a BA in Political Science from Lynchburg College (University of Lynchburg) in Virginia in 1984.

John earned a reputation as a knowledgeable leader in the self-storage industry, having spent most of his professional career in management, development and consultation with projects along the Eastern Seaboard and Southern United States.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy; children John (Kristy), Grace (Keith), Diane and Susan (Nick); mother Jane; siblings Mary (Matt), Jim, Kathy, Robert (Elizabeth) and Denise; plus many wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to favorite charities serving families and children, in honor of John's devotion to his own.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
SEP
9
Liturgy
12:30 PM
St. Rose of Lima Church
