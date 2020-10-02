John P. Murtha
Toms River - John Patrick Murtha passed away in Toms River, NJ, on September 29, 2020. John was born on January 2, 1933, in Jersey City, NJ, to Thomas and Agnes (nee Currid) Murtha. He graduated from St. Peter's Preparatory School in Jersey City, where he was an award-winning football player. John attended Notre Dame University and then served in the United States Army. In 1956, he was honorably discharged from the army and enrolled at Marquette University, from which he received a bachelor's degree, and then Columbia University, from which he received an MBA.
John worked at the International Business Machines Corporation for his entire career. He was living and working in New York City when he met Charlotte Gadzinski. They married on September 8, 1973, and moved to Stamford, CT, where they raised their only child Christine. In 1996, John retired from IBM as a senior project manager for the company's Latin American division based in Tarrytown, NY. In 2016, John and Charlotte moved to Toms River and they spent time in Sarasota, FL, during the winter months.
John was an avid reader of books, magazines, and newspapers, and even enjoyed reviewing car manuals and instruction booklets for appliances and electronics. He was also a dedicated coupon cutter, grocery food shopper, and collector of anything worth saving - which, for John, was almost everything. He was renowned for his outstanding sense of humor and dry Irish wit, always ready with a well-timed quip or clever one-liner, delivered with masterful deadpan but for a familiar glint in his eye. He was passionate about sports and had a steadfast allegiance to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the New York Giants, and the New York Yankees. John enjoyed large family gatherings and any place where homemade cake was served. He cherished most the time that he and Charlotte spent with his granddaughters who were the lights of his life and his ultimate pride and joy. John was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed.
John is survived by his wife Charlotte, daughter Christine Murtha Coogan (Matthew Coogan), and adoring granddaughters Molly Anna Coogan, Isabel Charlotte Coogan, and Erin Willa Coogan. He was truly blessed among women. John is also survived by his older sister Eileen Walker, his younger sister Margaret Murtha (Stanley Imbriaco) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. John was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Jeanne Marie Murtha and Charita McAlarney, and his brother Thomas Murtha.
Family is invited to a viewing on Sunday, October 4, at Silverton Funeral Home from 2-5pm. Family and friends are invited to a mass of Christian burial at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church on Monday, October 5, at 10:30am. John will be laid to rest at Saint Joseph's Cemetery directly following the funeral mass.
John's family understands that, in these very unusual times, people may not be able to join us physically, but only in spirit, as we all abide by health and safety guidelines while remembering and celebrating John's life. For directions and more information regarding arrangements, please visit silvertonmemorial.com
.
John was devoted to the educational institutions that influenced him - particularly St. Peter's Prep - and he donated generously to assorted Catholic charities and organizations. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services (crs.org
) or to an educational institution or organization that is meaningful to you.