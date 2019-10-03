|
|
John P. Olesen
Spring Lake - John P. Olesen, 74, of Spring Lake, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 unexpectedly at his home. John was born to Virginia and Niels Ralph "Ole" Olesen. John was born, raised and grew up in Spring Lake Heights. Later moving to Spring Lake. John was proud to be co-owner of Viking Fire Equipment with his Father Niels Ralph "Ole" Olesen also located in Spring Lake Heights.
John was a Veteran of the United States Navy (1962-1965) and was a life member and former Chief of Spring Lake Heights Independent Fire Co. #1 (1982-1984). John was also and most proud to be a life member of West End Buck Club.
John was a graduate of Manasquan High School. He went on to start his career as a small business owner of a local liquor store in his home town of Spring Lake Heights. John had many careers throughout his life one most notable was Co- Owner of Viking Fire Apparatus and Sales with his Father "Ole".
Survived by his adoring wife Dawn (nee King), caring sons; Robert and Eric Olesen, daughter Dawn Anderson, beloved step children Justin and Tricia Hartten. John leaves behind his brothers Ralph and Steven Olesen, sisters Gloria Jean Olesen, Patti Ann Juska. He was loving Pop to grandchildren Stefanie, Scott & Brian Olesen, a devoted Pop-Pop to Riley & Gage Staude.
John is pre-deceased by his Mother Virginia Bush Olesen, Father Neils Ralph "Ole" Olesen and sister Alberta Olesen.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Fireman's service will be held at 8:00pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Spring Lake Heights Independent Fire Co. #1.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary- quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019