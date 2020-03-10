Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
1674 Old Freehold Road
Toms River, NJ
Lakewood - John P. Sevos, age 90, of Lakewood, New Jersey slipped into the arms of the angels on Tuesday March 10, 2020 after a brief illness. John is survived by his bereft wife Patricia, , daughters, Christine Wittmann and Stephanie Spinapont, grandchildren, Madeline C. Wittmann and John P. Wittmann. I will miss you all the days of my life, my Chrisomo, S'agapo.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3-5PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:15AM at St. Luke's RC Church 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. Cremation will be held privately.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Sevos family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
