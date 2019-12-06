|
John P. Tolve
Tinton Falls - John Peter Tolve, 92, of Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, NJ., formerly of Brick, NJ. and Staten Island, NY., passed away at home on December 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John served as a police officer in the NYPD from 1956 to 1987.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Lita Tolve, his children; John Tolve and Janice Lamagna (Jerry), his granddaughters; Christina and Julianna Lamagna.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. 07712. A service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Bongarzone Funeral Home from 12:30pm to 1:30pm, interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. The family is requesting , instead of sending flowers, donations in his memory be made to the at or the at http.//alz.org. For online condolences, directions and John's complete obituary please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019