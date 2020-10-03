John Patrick Healy, Jr.



John Patrick Healy, Jr. (Johnnie) of Syracuse, NY, passed away at 65 on Wednesday, September 30th due to complications following heart surgery. He was born in South Orange, New Jersey on March 14th, 1955 to John and Anita Healy. John graduated from Seton Hall Prep High School as a three-letter athlete and honors student. He went on to receive a business degree at Lehigh University where he played four years of football and was co-captain of his team. He tried out for the New Orleans Saints, making it to the final cut. His career was in the heating and air conditioning business. During his employment at Rheem, he received a national award, Employee of the Year, for his diagnostic and trouble-shooting skills he brought to the industry. Johnnie always enjoyed "a meal" which included good food, drinks and company. He was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed watching the NFL games. He loved road trips for concerts and sporting events. As big as John was at 6'6", his personality and sense of humor were even bigger. You could always count on him to keep the room laughing. He loved being at the Jersey Shore where he could spend time with his mother, siblings, his many nieces and nephews and friends. John is survived by his mother, Anita Healy, and his siblings, Anne Callahan, Kevin Healy, Tim Healy, Lorna Kenny, Liz Healy Kay, Paul Healy, Anita Healy and Katie Shaw. He was predeceased by his father, John Patrick Healy Sr., and his two brothers, Patrick and Christopher Healy. A private service will be held at a later date.









