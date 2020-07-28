John Patrick McLean
Rumson - John Patrick McLean, died peacefully on July 25, 2020. He graduated with a degree in Finance from Saint Francis College in Brooklyn, New York. For the past 30 years he had a successful career in the Municipal Finance industry, making lifelong friendships along the way. Most recently, John held the position as Managing Director at Siebert, Williams, and Shank LLC.
John began his career in 1983 at Goldman Sachs & Co. In 1986 he joined Paine Webber as a Managing Director to head up the Institutional Municipal Bond Department.
John was a member of the Municipal Bond Club of New York, Navesink Country Club, Chapel Beach Club, and Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church. John enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
John was predeceased by his father John McLean, his mother Agnes Goetz McLean and his sister Catherine McLean. John is survived by his wife of 30 years, Regina Ward McLean, his loving daughter Morgan McLean Keiper, son-in-law Christopher Keiper and sister, Coleen McLean.
Due to COVID-19, all funeral arrangements are currently private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to Providence College Campus Ministry in honor of Father Thomas Ertle OP., Providence College, One Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918. Please visit John's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
