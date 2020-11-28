John Patrick O'Heney
Neptune - John Patrick O'Heney, 93, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. John was born in Point Pleasant on November 23, 1927 to John and Sara O'Heney, who immigrated to America from Derry, Northern Ireland. John was predeceased by his wife, Miriam (Antin) O'Heney, whom he met while they were students at St. Rose High School in Belmar. John lived in Neptune City for more than 50 years, and was known for his friendliness and generosity and for his eagerness to volunteer as a Little League coach and a basketball coach. After John served proudly as a US Navy Corpsman during World War II, he worked in advertising sales at the Newark Star Ledger and the Asbury Park Press, attended Seton Hall University and co-founded an Asbury Park-based advertising agency. He retired as the Eastern Regional Sales Director from the J.S. Paluch Co. in 1992. Following his retirement, John made a real and lasting difference in the lives of many recent immigrants through his dedicated work as an ESL teacher for Literacy Volunteers of New Jersey.
John was known for his abiding love of jokes, Dixieland music, superb jitterbug dancing, and for eagerly striking up conversations with anyone who happened to cross his path. He also loved animals, including his beloved Collie, Ryan, and rescue cat, Ozzie, and he was filled with wonder and delight as he watched deer ambling gracefully just a few feet from the window of his home in Toms River, where he moved in 2004.
His children will remember him (and their mother, Miriam) most for the sacrifices and sheer hard work (including a second night job at the Sea Girt Inn) willingly undertaken to ensure their children could achieve lives of comfort and fulfillment.
John is survived by his four children: Ellyn Freedman (O'Heney); Mary Roff (O'Heney); Sheila O'Heney; and John (Johnny) Patrick O'Heney, Jr., who provided unwavering support and companionship to his Dad in his later years. John is also survived by his treasured grandchildren: Timothy Roff, Kaitlin Freedman and Brenden Freedman, and his sons-in-law William (Bill) Roff and Emilio DelBusto. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews from the O'Heney and Imgrund families and many friends of all ages, including his dear friend, Rose Thomas, of Toms River.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will be held for John. Online condolences can be sent through the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home at reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
. Donations to Fulfill, which provides food to needy families, at 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753, are welcome.