Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St.James Memorial Episcopal Church
Eatontown, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St.James Memorial Episcopal Church
Eatontown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McKeever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul McKeever


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Paul McKeever Obituary
John Paul McKeever

Hazlet - John Paul McKeever, 65, of Hazlet, affectionately known as JP to his family and friends, passed away at home on February 24, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and moved to Manasquan in 1971. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School and attended University of Dayton, Dayton, OH. JP was also an active member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church in Eatontown. John spent his career in sales doing what he loved to do best, talking with clients. He was an avid NY Yankees and Washington Red Skins fan.

John was predeceased by his mother, Margaret McKeever. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Robin (DeVries) McKeever, his father, John J. McKeever, his siblings, Gerri Wich (Chuck), Mary Burke (Dan), Ann Jones (Jimmy), Frank McKeever, Joan Gallagher (Joe) and Michael McKeever (Cathy). He is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. JP will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of his family's wishes, John will be privately cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, March 1st at 10 AM at St.James Memorial Episcopal Church, Eatontown, with a service beginning at 11 AM. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now