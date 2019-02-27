|
John Paul McKeever
Hazlet - John Paul McKeever, 65, of Hazlet, affectionately known as JP to his family and friends, passed away at home on February 24, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and moved to Manasquan in 1971. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School and attended University of Dayton, Dayton, OH. JP was also an active member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church in Eatontown. John spent his career in sales doing what he loved to do best, talking with clients. He was an avid NY Yankees and Washington Red Skins fan.
John was predeceased by his mother, Margaret McKeever. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Robin (DeVries) McKeever, his father, John J. McKeever, his siblings, Gerri Wich (Chuck), Mary Burke (Dan), Ann Jones (Jimmy), Frank McKeever, Joan Gallagher (Joe) and Michael McKeever (Cathy). He is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. JP will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of his family's wishes, John will be privately cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, March 1st at 10 AM at St.James Memorial Episcopal Church, Eatontown, with a service beginning at 11 AM. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019