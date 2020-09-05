1/
John Philip Heintz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Philip Heintz, Jr.

Freehold - John Philip Heintz, Jr., 96, of Freehold, NJ, formerly of Jersey City and Bayonne, died on September 4, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he served on the US Army Hospital Ship, Frances Y. Slanger, as a Medical Technician during World War II.

John was appointed to the Jersey City Fire Department on November 1, 1947 and retired on March 1, 1981. He was a member of several Firemanic Organizations, including Local 8 of the Ocean County Retired Police and Fireman's Association.

He traveled to Egypt and Europe and made several cruises as a Travel Consultant for Tiffany Travels of Bayonne.

A devout Lutheran, John was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Jersey City. He served as Vice Chairman of the Church Council and served as Chairman of Bethany's 50th Anniversary and Restoration Committee. John was also the Editor of the Congregation Newsletter the "Bethany Echo". John was one of the Founders of the Lutheran Parochial School of Hudson County where he served as Administrator, President, Vice President and Treasurer of the Board of Trustees. He also served on the Division of Outreach of the New Jersey Synod of the Lutheran Church of America where he was representative to the Seafarers Ministry of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Christina Heintz; his loving wife of 72 years, Martha Conklin Heintz; his granddaughter, Dawn Caddle and his grandson, Gregory Statlend. John is survived by five daughters, Martha Caddle, Gretchen Miscio, Juliana Mottershead and her husband, James, Claudia Statlend and her husband, Michael and Nadine Blowe; one son, John P. Heintz, III and his wife, Martha; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his dear sister-in-law, Muriel Conklin Tippett.

John's passion for family was shown in his role as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed as a loving, gracious and kind gentleman.

John was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Whiting.

Viewing will be private, for family only, on Tuesday, September 8th at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home located at 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church located at 40 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ on Wednesday, September 9th at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. For information and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Silvestri
September 5, 2020
Your dad was a remarkable man. A true gentleman in every sense of the word. His devotion to family shined through the love & dedication of his family for him. Rest in peace Mr. Heintz.
Gerri & Carmen
Friend
September 5, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carmen Pizzuto
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved