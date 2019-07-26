|
|
John "Jack" Kevin Phillips, age 55, passed away in his home on July 14, 2019. Jack, as he was known by family and while growing up, was born in South Amboy, NJ in June 1964 to his parents John J. Phillips Jr. and Iris (Lie) Phillips. He, along with his sisters, grew up there among his grandparents and close extend family until his father's transfer with the DuPont Company relocated the family to Delaware in 1974. While living in Delaware he attended Skyline Jr. High, Howard High School and participated in local and CYO baseball and basketball leagues. John enlisted in the military, serving with the US Army 101st Airborne, Battery C, 5th Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment. He was a Spec. E-4 combat veteran of the Persian Gulf War in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, deployed in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Following his discharge from the Army John lived in Nashville, TN for several years before returning to New Jersey. He worked for Southern Ocean County Hospital, living in Beach Haven (LBI) and Tuckerton. While John had various hobbies and interests through his life, he was a consistent devout and loyal fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, leaving behind all interest in the NY Teams ever since seeing his first Phillies game at Veterans Stadium in 1974. He dabbled in collecting Phillies memorabilia, which he generously gave to his family in recent years. John is survived by his parents Iris (Lie) and John J. Phillips Jr, his sisters Cheryl (Phillips) Stichter and her husband Roger, Susan (Phillips) Kane and her husband Mike and his nieces and nephew: Lori-Anne, Aaron, Kelly, Sydney and great-niece Raegan. He will be missed by the friends he kept close, especially his girlfriend Addie Pacheco. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a in John's name. Committal service and entombment will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ. WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, NJ is handling the arrangements. For condolences and other information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019