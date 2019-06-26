|
John Purcell Kilpatrick, Jr.
- - John Purcell Kilpatrick, Jr., 71, passed away suddenly while mountain biking on June 21, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Monmouth County. He graduated in 1966 from Red Bank Catholic High School. He continued his education at Brookdale Community College and throughout his life. John worked for Dawn Food Products as a Regional Operations Manager and just celebrated his 45th year with his Dawn family.
John had many hobbies in his life that bordered on fanatical including rock climbing, windsurfing, and cycling. He loved cycling in every form: on the road, on the mountains, even on a tandem. He enjoyed the thrill and accomplishment as well as sharing this passion with others. It seemed like every conversation with John included something about cycling.
He is predeceased by his parents, John and Isabel (McGinley) Kilpatrick and his brother Kevin. He is survived by his fiancé and love of his life, Sandra Adams; his loving daughters, Christian Buckman and her husband Tom, and Megan O'Reilly and her husband Patrick; his dear siblings, Lawrence and his wife Lili, Patrick and his wife Jean, Brian and his wife Robyn, Brendan and his wife Patty, David, and Maureen Shabaz and her wife Rosie; his cherished grandchildren, Katherine, Isabella, Thomas, Margaret, Peter, William, and Olive. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in John's memory to Worldbicyclerelief.org. Please visit John's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019