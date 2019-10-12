|
|
John R. "Jack" Babeuf
Atlantic Highlands - John R. "Jack" Babeuf, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ died on October 11, 2019 at Care One King James Nursing Home. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jane Wardell Babeuf, in 2008.
Born on February 1st 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, the only child of Ethel Stevenson and Richard Burr Babeuf. Jack resided in Cranford, NJ through High School, and he graduated from Cranford High in 1944 where he lettered in football and track and was voted "best dressed" by his classmates (a status he maintained throughout life). Immediately after high school, Jack enlisted in the US Naval Air Corp where he served in the Pacific Theater. Upon discharge, Jack attended Colgate University and graduated under the GI Bill in three years in 1949 with degrees in Political Science and History.
While at Colgate, Jack was introduced to Jane Wardell through mutual friends and they married in 1950, initially settling in Brooklyn Heights. Jack's career in the pulp and paper manufacturing industry took them to Columbus, Indiana for several years, returning to New Jersey in 1961 where they lived in Middletown for twelve years and Fair Haven from 1973 until 2018. Jack retired from James River Corporation in 1985.
Jack was an avid gardener, loved to cook, enjoyed woodworking as well as traveling and sailing with friends. He was actively involved with Christ Church, Middletown and served on the Vestry there as well as being a Board Member of the Christ Church Historical Foundation. Jack's longtime interest in golf took him to play at St. Andrews in Scotland, and one of his proudest moments came in 1989 when he scored a hole in one. Jack and Jane were former members of Rumson Country Club and Sea Bright Beach Club.
Jack is survived by his three children: Steve Babeuf and his wife Linda of Rumson, Toby Babeuf and his wife Ann of Rumson and Suzanne Rapcavage and her husband Ray of Middletown. He also was a proud "Grand-dad" with six grandchildren: Lindsay, Ryan and his wife Liz, Christopher, Emily, Sydney and Alex as well as three great-grandchildren: John Joseph, Pearl Maria and Lawrence Stevenson.
Visitation will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4-7pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00am at St. George's-by-the-River Episcopal Church, 7 Lincoln Avenue Rumson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to St. George's-by-the-River Episcopal Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019