John "Jack" R. Bielick
Toms River - John "Jack" R. Bielick, age 76, died peacefully at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Chris, his daughters Stacey and Kristen, his dear cousin Janet, and their families. Jack was born in Irwin, PA and was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan despite having lived in New Jersey for most of his life. He graduated from Clarion University and was a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Phi fraternity. He spent his career as a speech pathologist in Jackson Public Schools. Jack was an active member of the community who loved coaching, running, his vintage Corvette, driving, boating, traveling, and joking. He was a former president and member of the Point Pleasant Lions Club and a citizen of the year. Please join the family in celebrating Jack's life on Thursday, July 11 from 4pm to 8pm at the Captain's Inn, 304 E Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731. The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers. Donations are welcome to a . Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019