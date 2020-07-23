1/
John R. Carter Ii
John R. Carter II

Toms River - John Randolph Carter II also known as Randy, 67, of Toms River passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Red Bank, NJ, John was a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. He attended Seton Hall for one year before transferring to Boston College. John is a longtime resident of Monmouth County. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his sister Lynn Hutcheson, his brother, Terry (Rosa) Carter and nieces and nephews.

Cremation will remain private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
