Toms River - On Wednesday November 20, 2019, John R. Cirignano of Toms River passed away at the age of 87. John was a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 60 years, Jane, and a supportive and caring father to his daughter Jodi. John was born on February 17, 1932 in Passaic to Lawrence and Rose (Ferraro) and later resided in Saddle Brook. After a 30-year career with National Telephone Directory, he retired to Lake Ridge in Toms River. John and Jane enjoyed South Jersey life to the fullest. Together they loved long days at the beach and Atlantic City. They also enjoyed seeing new places and shared the love of travel. John was an avid golfer and member of the Lake Ridge Golf Club. He was always on the move and a member of the billiards, discussion, computer and Italian-American clubs. He was a volunteer in his community and a faithful parishioner at St. Luke's. John is an army veteran and served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. After the military, he completed his education and earned his B.A. at Fairleigh Dickinson University. John is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Rose, and his siblings, Louis, Mary, Larry and Eleanor. Surviving are his daughter Jodi, his nieces and nephews (Larry, Jeanne, Henry, Linda, Patricia, Mark), and many, many dear friends. Visitation is Friday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 10:30 AM at St Luke's Church, Toms River with entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019