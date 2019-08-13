Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John R. Colson Obituary
John R. Colson

Bayville - John R. Colson, 77, of Bayville, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside. Born in Perth Amboy, he has been a resident of Bayville since 1973. John was employed many years with the Pipefitters Local Union #274 in Jersey City. Mr. Colson proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, VA. and served aboard the USS Constellation a Kitty Hawk-Super Carrier. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also was a member of the Toms River American Legion Post 129 and the Lacey Elks Lodge 2518.

Surviving are; his daughter Janice Benson, her husband Ed and grandson Zachary. Also surviving is his sister Nancy Graverson and her husband Eric; his two sisters-in-law, Carmela Colson and Debbie Balogh-Colson; his nieces and nephew, Diane, Joanne, Eric, Sharon and Ashley. John was predeceased by his parents John and Mary; his beloved wife Irene; his son Johnny Lee and his 2 brothers Ronnie and Richard

Visiting hours will be Thursday, Aug. 15th, from 4pm to 7pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Friday, 10am at the funeral home before leaving at 11am for the burial and graveside service in St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory to: The , (), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019
